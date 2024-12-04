NXT Deadline 2024 annual WWE premium live event is returning this weekend with the Iron Survivor Challenge matches being the marquee attractions for the night. For the past few weeks, we have witnessed multiple qualifiers on NXT’s weekly episodes to fill up the slots available in the five-person match, The final set of such qualifiers went down last night in the latest episode of NXT to finalize the cards from the men’s and the women’s division.

In the opening contest of the December 3 episode of NXT, Wren Sinclair defeated Jaida Parker, Kelani Jordan, and Cora Jade to win the Last Chance Fatal-4-Way Match and thereby secure the final spot available in the Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge bout set for NXT Deadline 2024.

Parker was this close to picking up the win after knocking out Cora Jade when her current rival Lola Vice appeared at ringside for a distraction. Standing on the ring apron, Vice went for her signature back fist on Parker, but she accidentally hit Sinclair as Parker ducked. Sinclair then fell on Jade as the referee counted three to declare her the winner.

Later the night on NXT, Eddy Thorpe defeated Cedric Alexander, Lexis King, and NXT Tag Team Champion Axiom in a Last Chance Fatal-4-Way Match to get the last spot in the Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge Match set for NXT Deadline 2024. Thorpe’s addition finalized the upcoming bout’s lineup but there are still doubts over his participation in the match.

As NXT went off the air, Thorpe was shown laid out backstage by a mystery persona which seemingly put his status for NXT Deadline 2024 in jeopardy. We now wait for further updates regarding Thorpe’s latest status for this weekend’s PLE.

WWE NXT Deadline 2024 PLE match card

NXT Deadline 2024 premium live event is scheduled for Saturday, December 7 at the Minneapolis Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota just a week before WWE returns with Saturday Night’s Main Event. The currently confirmed match card for the final WWE NXT PLE of the year goes as follows,

– Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge: Wes Lee vs. Je’Von Evans vs. Nathan Frazer vs. Ethan Page vs. Eddy Thorpe

– Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge: Sol Ruca vs. Stephanie Vaquer vs. Zaria vs. Giulia vs. Wren Sinclair

– NXT Championship Match: Trick Williams (c) vs. Ridge Holland

– NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Nathan Frazer & Axiom (c) vs. Tavion Heights and Myles Borne

– NXT Underground Match: Lola Vice vs. Jaida Parker