The final set of announcements regarding the annual NXT Deadline 2024 WWE premium live event came on the latest episode of NXT. The lineups for the Iron Survivor Challenge bouts from the men’s and women’s division matches were confirmed on the show while two more bouts including a title match have also been announced.

During the December 4 episode of NXT, Wren Sinclair defeated Jaida Parker, Kelani Jordan, and Cora Jade to win the Last Chance Fatal-4-Way Match to receive the final spot in the Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge set for NXT Deadline 2024.

Parker was this close to picking up the win after knocking out Cora Jade when her current rival Lola Vice appeared at ringside for a distraction. Standing on the ring apron, Vice went for her signature back fist on Parker, but she accidentally hit Sinclair as Parker ducked. Sinclair then fell on Jade as the referee counted three to declare her the winner.

Parker was fuming at the outcome of the match as she took the mic and demanded to face Vice in an NXT Underground Match. This came after the initial challenge was laid down by Vice, last week for such a match. NXT GM Ava was out quickly on the ramp to make the match official for NXT Deadline 2024.

Later that night on NXT, No Quarter Catch Crew’s Myles Borne & Tavion Heights won the Tag Team Battle Royal to become the new Number-One Contenders for the NXT Tag Team Championships. Thus, the two superstars will now face Axiom & Nathan Frazer for the Tag Team Titles at NXT Deadline 2024.

WWE NXT Deadline 2024 PLE match card

NXT Deadline 2024 premium live event is scheduled for Saturday, December 7 at the Minneapolis Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota just a week before WWE returns with Saturday Night’s Main Event. The currently confirmed match card for the final WWE NXT PLE of the year goes as follows,

– Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge: Wes Lee vs. Je’Von Evans vs. Nathan Frazer vs. Ethan Page vs. Eddy Thorpe

– Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge: Sol Ruca vs. Stephanie Vaquer vs. Zaria vs. Giulia vs. Wren Sinclair

– NXT Championship Match: Trick Williams (c) vs. Ridge Holland

– NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Nathan Frazer & Axiom (c) vs. Tavion Heights and Myles Borne

– NXT Underground Match: Lola Vice vs. Jaida Parker