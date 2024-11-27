Less than two weeks away in the calendar, WWE announced more additions to the match card of NXT Deadline 2024 premium live event in the latest bygone weekly episode of NXT. More participants were added to the annual Iron Survivor Challenge Match while a new title match was also announced for the show.

In the first match of the November 26 episode of WWE NXT, Ethan Page defeated NXT Tag Team Champion Axiom to qualify for the Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge Match. Page mostly worked on Axiom’s lower back throughout the match. The finish saw Axiom going for the finisher but Page turned him upside down with a lariat to secure the victory and make his way to NXT Deadline 2024.

From the women’s side, Giulia defeated Kelani Jordan after pinning her with a Northern Lights Bomb to qualify for the Iron Survivor Challenge. Thus she has now joined her current tag team partner Stephanie Vaquer and two more superstars in the match set for NXT Deadline 2024.

WWE NXT: Gigi Dolin Returns After Main Event; Matches Set For Next Week

Two more Iron Survivor Challenge qualifiers will be there on next week’s episode of NXT where the wrestlers who had come up short in the bygone qualifiers will get one final chance. The decision to host two final Last Chance Qualifiers eyeing the last slots of NXT Deadline 2024 was made by the general manager Ava.

It was during that segment that Ava also announced that the NXT Tag Team Champions Nathan Frazer and Axiom will defend their titles at NXT Deadline 2024 against a team that will be determined through a battle royal set for next week.

It was noted by the champions that Frazer will have to wrestle twice during the PLE as he has already qualified for the men’s Iron Survivor Challenge bout set for the card. Even his tag partner Axiom might have to work twice on that night if he can win the Iron Survivor Challenge qualifier set for next week’s NXT.

Liv Morgan Mocks Becky Lynch’s 2024 WWE Hiatus Upon Moana 2 Premiere Attendance

WWE NXT Deadline 2024 PLE Match Card

NXT Deadline 2024 premium live event is scheduled for Saturday, December 7, 2024, at the Minneapolis Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota just a week before WWE returns with Saturday Night’s Main Event. The currently confirmed match card for the final WWE NXT PLE of the year goes as follows,

– Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge: Wes Lee vs. Je’Von Evans vs. Nathan Frazer vs. Ethan Page vs. TBD

– Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge: Sol Ruca vs. Stephanie Vaquer vs. Zaria vs. Giulia vs. TBD

– NXT Championship Match: Trick Williams (c) vs. Ridge Holland

– NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Nathan Frazer & Axiom (c) vs. TBD