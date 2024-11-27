One of the mainstay talents during the brief WWE NXT 20 era, Gigi Dolin returned to TV, last night, targeting her friend-turned-foe which should now set up a natural feud between the two.

In the main event of the November 26 episode of WWE NXT, Fallon Henley (c) defeated Tatum Paxley to retain the NXT Women’s North American Championship in a match that expectedly saw interferences from the champions’ Fatal Influence cohorts, Jacy Jayne and Jazzmyn Nyx. As Paxley was busy taking out Jayne, Henley executed a running Famesser to gain the pin-fall win.

After the match was over, Henley celebrated her win with Jayne and Nyx and further attacked Paxley with them. This was when Gigi Dolin’s music hit the arena as she made her way back on WWE NXT, appearing behind Henley. Nyx ran away from the ring while Dolin single-handedly took out Henley and Jayne to end the show.

Originally, Dolin made her in-ring return on this past Friday night’s WWE NXT house show in Lakeland, Florida in a match against Cora Jade in which she picked up a win. It marked her first match since last March after she suffered a knee injury. At that time, the injury was reported to be a torn ACL but further details regarding the same were never revealed.

It appears that Dolin, the former women’s tag team champion on WWE NXT will be there on next week’s show to give an update on her plans for this comeback. It appears that she will be going after Jayne and then Henley’s North American Title. As for next week’s show, a couple of WWE Hall of Famers and qualifiers for the Iron Survivor Challenge have already been announced.

Gigi Dolin returned to NXT TV tonightpic.twitter.com/o9595imbAZ — WrestleFeed (@WrestleFeedApp) November 27, 2024

WWE NXT December 3 episode Match Card

WWE NXT December 3 episode takes place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, containing the final builds for the annual Deadline premium live event. The currently announced match card for the shows is given below,

– Jaida Parker vs. Cora Jade vs. Kelani Jordan vs. Wren Sinclair in a Last Chance Women’s Iron Survivor Qualifying Match

– Eddy Thorpe vs. Lexis King vs. Axiom vs. Cedric Alexander in a Last Chance Men’s Iron Survivor Qualifying Match

– NXT Tag Team Championship Number-One Contenders’ Battle Royal (Winners will face Nathan Frazer & Axiom for the tag titles at Deadline)

– WWE Hall of Famers Eric Bischoff & X-Pac will appear