The process of loading up the match card for the NXT Deadline 2024 premium live event started from this week’s NXT episode onward. Multiple Iron Survivor Challenge qualifiers have gone down on the show determining the first match participants inside the unique structure to decide the next championship challengers for NXT & NXT women’s titles.

Multiple qualifiers for the Iron Survivor Challenge set for NXT Deadline 2024 were reserved on the latest bygone episode of NXT in the first one of which Sol Ruca defeated Cora Jade to qualify for the Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge. In what appeared to be a major upset from the NXT women’s division matchup, Ruca caught Jade with the astounding Sol Snatcher finisher to get a clean pinfall win.

In the next qualifier, Wes Lee defeated Cedric Alexander to qualify for the Iron Survivor Challenge from the men’s division at NXT Deadline 2024. In the final qualifier of the night, Je’Von Evans defeated Lexis King to qualify for the Iron Survivor Challenge after hitting the super athletic springboard-spinning splash.

More Iron Survivor Challenge qualifying matches will be there on next week’s episode of WWE NXT with the exact lineups yet to be confirmed. Giulia & Stephanie Vaquer defeated Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson in a tag team match, this week. But after the match, they wanted to go up against each other at NXT Deadline 2024. Jaida Parker also expressed her intention to be in the upcoming match.

It was during last week’s NXT 2300 special episode that the general manager of the show Ava declared the whereabouts of the upcoming NXT Deadline PLE from WWE’s third brand. During the segment, the return of the Iron Survivor Challenge Matches was also noted.

WWE NXT Deadline 2024 Match Card

NXT Deadline 2024 premium live event is scheduled for Saturday, December 7, 2024, at the Minneapolis Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota just a week before WWE returns with Saturday Night’s Main Event. The currently confirmed match card for the final WWE NXT PLE of the year goes as follows,

– Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge: Wes Lee vs. Je’Von Evans vs. 3 others TBD

– Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge: Sol Ruca vs. 4 others TBD

– NXT Championship Match: Trick Williams (c) vs. Ridge Holland or Andre Chase