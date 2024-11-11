Ahead of their soon-to-be-announced world title match, Gunther and Damian Priest will have a confrontation during this coming episode of WWE Raw. As confirmed through a vignette on the latest bygone episode of Smackdown, a face-off between the reigning World Heavyweight Champion and the number-one contender for his title is scheduled for tonight.

Previously, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter indicated that this match was anticipated to be inserted into the Saturday Night’s Main Event match card set for December 14 from the WWE Raw side. In an alteration, the source has now noted that it could also occur at Survivor Series: WarGames on November 30.

Brock Lesnar Spotted In Jacked Shape Amid Ongoing 2024 WWE Hiatus

According to the reports of WrestleVotes, if the match does happen at Survivor Series then it could be a historic moment. The two marquee superstars from WWE Raw would then end up going against each other in the final two Big-Four WWE premium live events of the year,

“If this match does take place at Survivor Series, Gunther vs. Damian Priest, it will be the first time in history the same World Title match happens at both SummerSlam and the Survivor Series in the same year. So again, not announced yet where this Gunther vs. Damian Priest match is happening, but if it does, it will make some history.”

Wrestlemania 41: Very Heavy “Cody Rhodes” Teased For Night One Main Event Of WWE PLE

In the main event of the November 4 episode of WWE Raw, Damian Priest defeated Dominik Mysterio, Sheamus, and Seth Rollins in a Fatal-4-Way match to become the new Number-One Contender for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Via this win, Priest is guaranteed to receive an opportunity to face Gunther for the World Title, marking it a rematch from SummerSlam 2024 when The Ring General won the title from Priest. As the two are slated to have a face-off on this week’s WWE Raw, the match announcement could come during the confrontation.

WWE Raw November 11 episode match card

WWE Raw November 11 episode takes place at the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan and the current match card for the show goes as follows,

– World Heavyweight Champion Gunther confronts the number-one contender for his title Damian Priest

– WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill vs. WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez in a title match

– Bronson Reed to appear