Soon after capturing both the WWE NXT and NXT Women’s North American Championships, the champion Stephanie Vaquer will go through an acid test, next week as she puts both the titles on the line in two separate matches.

As per the confirmation received on this week’s episode, Stephanie Vaquer will defend her WWE NXT Women’s Championship in the opening match of the show against Jaida Parker. This defense was set up via an in-ring confrontation between Vaquer and Parker on this week’s episode.

In her short promo, Vaquer asked who her first opponent would be for the WWE NXT Women’s Championship. Jordynne Grace came out boasting her big win at Roadblock against Roxanne Perez but she got attacked by Jaida Parker. Parker then said that the line starts behind her and that she would be Stephanie’s first challenger.

In the second title defense of the night for the next WWE NXT episode, Stephanie Vaquer will defend the NXT Women’s North American Championship against the former champion Fallon Henley in a rematch. Vaquer defeated Henley at Vengeance Day in February to win the belt.

For the past few weeks, Henley has been asking NXT GM Ava for the rematch but the pledge continued to get ignored. Finally, this week, Vaquer agreed to compete in two title matches on the same night as Ava made the NA title match, official.

In the main event of the NXT Roadblock 2025 specials, Women’s North American Champion Stephanie Vaquer (c) defeated NXT Women’s Champion Giulia (c) to become a double champion, last week. That being said, the next weekly episode of WWE NXT will mark the first title defense for Vaquer since defeating Giulia.

Elsewhere, a third title defense will also be there on next week’s WWE NXT as Lexis King defends the NXT Heritage Cup against Je’Von Evans. A backstage confrontation between these two went down last night to set up the match.

WWE NXT March 25 episode match card

The March 25 episode of WWE NXT takes place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida and the currently announced match card for the show goes as follows,

– NXT Women’s Champion Stephanie Vaquer defends against Jaida Parker to kick off the show

– NXT Women’s North American Champion Stephanie Vaquer defends against Fallon Henley

– NXT Heritage Cup Champion Lexis King defends against Je’Von Evans