WWE NXT appeared to be the next destination for one of the top free agents of today’s professional wrestling landscape. Soon after getting released from All Elite Wrestling, Ricky Starks appeared in the developmental territory of the WWE, appearing in the crowd. The fans heavily cheered for the former AEW star, but he wasn’t introduced by name by the announcers.

Just before the main event went down on the February 11 episode, Ricky Starks appeared on the fan stand and stated that if WWE NXT is the future of pro wrestling, then they would need an absolute superstar of the future. If this is the hottest brand, they need the hottest free agent. He then concluded the promo by promising to turn this brand, upside down,

“And everyone’s been begging the question, when will the revolution be televised again? I’m here, ain’t I?”

Starks has not been seen on AEW television since March of last year. Reports then claimed on Monday that he had been released from the company. There’s no update on why AEW stopped using Starks on TV which eventually led to the release. With Starks himself not sure about the reason for his absence, rumors were there about his WWE NXT arrival.

Starks began making appearances on independent scenes but he was withdrawn from the GCW show following comments made by Effy about the Khan family. Starks has also appeared in House of Glory and Defy, afterward. Just before joining WWE NXT, he won Defy’s top title, this past weekend.

In more news from WWE NXT, a new and interesting partnership will continue building through a tag team match, next week. Zaria and Sol Ruca will team up next Tuesday night against Meta-Four’s Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson aka The Meta-Girls. This is going to be a rematch from the December 17, 2024 edition where Legend and Jackson were victorious.

Legend and Jackson have recently been in attendance on the main roster shows as part of the women’s tag division. Ruca and Zaria teamed on the February 4 WWE NXT episode and secured a win over Tatum Paxley and Gigi Dolin. They also scored a win on an NXT house show, last week.