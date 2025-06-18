With a major championship match confirmation coming up for Evolution, WWE NXT will present another loaded episode next week that contains a huge contender’s bout over the women’s title. Plus, the TNA World Championship will also be on the line on the show. Overall, four matches are set for the show, with two of them being title bouts.

As seen this week, four qualifying matches took place on this week’s episode of WWE NXT to determine the participants of a fatal-4-way match for next week’s show that will crown a new number-one contender for Jacy Jayne’s NXT Women’s title, with the match being set for Evolution on July 12.

Izzi Dame, Jaida Parker, Lash Legend, and Jordynne Grace, respectively, defeated Zaria, Kelani Jordan, Thea Hail, and Lola Vice in the qualifiers, and these four will battle it out next week to get a shot at the women’s championship held by Jayne at WWE Evolution. The match announcement came last week through the General Manager, Ava.

WWE Raw: Evolution Title Match Reportedly Canceled Upon Injury On June 16 Episode

An announcement also came over the TNA Championship title match as a result of a six-man tag team match, last night, where Yoshiki Inamura pinned the champion, Trick Williams, and earned a future title match. Later, Inamura told Briggs that he had a bigger plan and that was to go after the WWE NXT Championship, while Briggs would be the one to get the TNA title shot. It was later announced that TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella agreed to the match.

WWE Raw: Goldberg Returns On June 16 Episode To Receive SNME Title Match Opportunity

In more announcements for the next show, Noam Dar will defend his Heritage Cup title against Stacks. It was set up after Luca Crusifino accidentally struck Tony D’Angelo during a confrontation with Stacks. Ava informed them about the match during this segment, with Crusifino denying any connection to setting up this match.

WWE NXT June 24 episode match card

The June 24 episode of WWE NXT takes place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, confirming the first match of the Evolution premium live event. The currently set match card for the weekly show on The CW goes as follows,

– Trick Williams (c) vs. Josh Briggs for the TNA World Championship

– Jordynne Grace vs. Izzi Dame vs. Jaida Parker vs. Lash Legend in a Number-One Contender’s Fatal-4-Way Match (Winner faces Jacy Jayne for the NXT Women’s Championship at Evolution)

– Noam Dar (c) vs. Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo for the NXT Heritage Cup

– Je’Von Evans vs. Tavion Heights (If Tavion wins, he will leave the No Quarter Catch Crew)