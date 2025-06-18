Reports previously claimed that a major match was in the pipeline featuring the returning Nikki Bella on WWE Raw at the Evolution premium live event set for July 13, 2025. However, there could be major changes coming to the plans now that her concerned rival is injured. Especially, the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles are in the spotlight as those could be vacated as a result of the injury.

After Liv Morgan’s shoulder dislocation was confirmed coming out of WWE Raw, Wrestling Observer Radio speculated that WWE might have no choice but to vacate the tag title belts. With that, the possible scheduled title defense at Evolution could be scrapped.

On the post-WWE Raw episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Bryan Alvarez and Dave Meltzer broke down the possible fallout of Morgan’s injury. For the time being, she still has the tag titles alongside Raquel Rodriguez. Both veteran journalists agreed that WWE may have no other choice but to take the titles away from the champions.

WWE Night Of Champions 2025: New Title Match Announced For Saudi Arabia PLE

WWE Raw: Severity of Liv Morgan’s injury yet to be determined

Alvarez further shed light on the complex situation, explaining that the real question is how much damage was done to Morgan’s shoulder when she took the bad bump. Recovery timelines could differ depending on whether it was a clean dislocation or something else,

“If the shoulder’s dislocated and you pop it back in, then… it could be a long time, it could be not a long time. I guess it depends on how much damage was done when it came out,” Alvarez dissected the scenario coming out of WWE Raw. “There are people that their shoulder gets popped out and they get their shoulder put back in and… rather quickly they’re ready to go again.” (Quotes courtesy Ringside News)

“The Entire Thing Got Scrapped,” Update On Nikki Bella’s Absence From June 16 Episode

If the previous updates were to go by, then Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez were reportedly set to face the Bella Twins at Evolution in a huge tag team title match at the Evolution PLE. If Morgan’s recovery takes time, then this match should be off the card, entirely, despite the storyline kicking off on WWE Raw, a week ago.

Morgan was competing in a regular singles match on WWE Raw against Kairi Sane, but one bad bump on the hand dislocated her shoulder. She was thereafter helped to the back as the referee was forced to declare Sane the match winner.