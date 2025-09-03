A flag match has been added as part of the match lineup for next Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT, which should feature a main roster superstar, Chelsea Green from WWE SmackDown, in some capacity. Over the past few weeks, she’s been involved in a patriarch storyline on WWE’s developmental brand, which will continue via this matchup.

After weeks of animosity around the United States and Canada, Tavion Heights and Ethan Page will square off in a flag match on next week’s WWE NXT. The speculation is that Tyra Mae Steele and Chelsea Green will, respectively, be in the corner of the two competitors when the match takes place on the September 9 episode.

🇺🇸 FLAG MATCH 🇨🇦@TavionHeights and @OfficialEGO will square off in a Flag Match NEXT WEEK! 👊 pic.twitter.com/4P8Xx4HaDC — WWE (@WWE) September 3, 2025

The build to the match originally started on last week’s WWE NXT, where Page laid out Heights and draped him with a Canadian flag. The match was officially signed during this week’s episode in a backstage segment, after which the general manager announced it for the upcoming episode.

Last month, a peace treaty between Canada and the United States appeared to be unsuccessful. As a result, the respective representatives of the two countries – Canadians Chelsea Green and NXT North American Champion Ethan Page competed against American Olympians Tavion Heights and Tyra Mae Steele in a mixed tag match at WWE NXT Heatwave and also picked up a win.

WWE NXT September 9 Episode Match Card

The weekly episode of WWE NXT on Tuesday, September 9, from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, is already shaping up to be a loaded one en route to the No Mercy premium live event, scheduled for later in the month. The currently announced match card for The CW network’s weekly show goes as follows,

– Flag match: Ethan Page vs. Tavion Heights

– Elimination triple threat match for a shot at the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Fatal Influence vs. Izzi Dame & Tatum Paxley, and Sol Ruca & Zaria

– WWE Speed Women’s Championship tournament: Faby Apache vs. Lainey Reid

– Je’Von Evans vs. Josh Briggs

– Trick Williams and a partner confront DIY’s Tommaso Ciampa & Johnny Gargano