  • Home /
  • Wwe /
  • WWE NXT: Four Matches Announced For March 19 Episode

WWE NXT: Four Matches Announced For March 19 Episode

Arindam Pal

Mar 13, 2024 at 2:02 PM

WWE NXT: Four Matches Announced For March 19 Episode

This week’s WWE NXT was mostly filled with segments that will help to set up the stage for the next premium live event named Stand and Deliver. This PLE is scheduled to go down on Saturday, April 6, 2024, at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania where we will get to see some solid matches being lined up.

There will be a big match for the WWE NXT tag team titles at the upcoming PLE and the two qualifiers to fill the last two spots in the triple threat match for the titles will go down, next week. One of these matches would feature the Good Brothers (Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson) going up against Han Walker and Tank Ledger while the second bout would see Axiom and Nathan Frazer going up against the two members of the No Quarter Catch Crew.

Wrestlemania 40: Title Match Set; New Challenge Issued For WWE PLE

WWE NXT: Roxanne Perez to go up against Tatum Paxley

Last week on WWE NXT, Roxanne Perez displayed the heinous act of injuring the NXT Women’s Champion Lyra Valkyria after her match against the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. The extent of the attack was so gruesome that Lyra had to be carried out on a stretcher and land straight to the hospital.

The Prodigy then appeared on this week’s edition of WWE NXT to lay an explanation for her recent change in personality and the painful actions from last week. Roxanne revisited her famous encounter with Meiko Satomura at NXT Roadblock last year, where she defended the Women’s title, but passed out due to the physical extent of the bout.

WWE NXT: Arianna Grace To Give A Makeover To Gigi Dolin

During last year’s WWE NXT Stand & Deliver, Perez dropped her title to Indi Hartwell and since then she struggled to win it back, claiming to not have been given a fair opportunity. Plus, she also blamed the WWE Universe for holding her back as they enjoyed her contemporaries getting more success on a weekly basis.

Perez then shifted her focus to Lyra Valkyria and claimed that she deserved what she got last week. Now that the WWE NXT Women’s champion was berated, her trusted ally Tatum Paxley would get a chance to avenge the beating as she will go one-on-one against the Prodigy, next week.

The final match announced for next week’s WWE NXT would see one member of the No Quarter Catch Crew defend the NXT Heritage Cup championship against the Chase U faction member, Riley Osborne.

