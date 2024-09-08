Giulia is being targeted to be the next face of the WWE NXT Women’s Division as the show moves to the CW Network, next month. She has already laid out the challenge for a future title match against the reigning champion Roxanne Perez that’s yet to be confirmed. However, she will first need to prove herself against a former tag champ.

As revealed on social media, Giulia is all set to compete in her debut TV match on this coming episode of WWE NXT. Her opponent in this match would be Chelsea Green as a result of the duo having a physical confrontation, last week.

In the headliner segment of the latest bygone episode of WWE NXT, Roxanne Perez was out in the ring to boast about her win over Jaida Parker at No Mercy to retain her title. That was when the lights again went out and out came Giulia to the ring for the very first time on a weekly episode of the show. She quickly took out Chelsea Green who was out for another title match against Perez.

As stated in a short promo, Giulia said that she wanted a title match on the premiere episode of WWE NXT on CW on October 1 and that’s likely to be confirmed in due course. Reports from Fightful already confirmed that this match was going to happen on next month’s show that will air, live from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.

Giulia made her official WWE NXT debut at the 2024 No Mercy premium live event, confronting NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez. After taking out Chelsea Green with a forearm and knee strike, last week, she is seemingly ready to show us her style inside the squared circle as she has posted the following message on X,

My debut in NXT is next Tuesday! I'm ready to fight, anytime, anywhere.@ImChelseaGreen ,be ready! I can't wait🔥#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/qYu0uGsn1Y — GIULIA ＝ ジュリア (@giulia0221g) September 7, 2024

WWE NXT September 10 episode match card

The September 10 episode of WWE NXT will be airing from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida and the currently confirmed match card for the show is given below,

– Jordynne Grace defends the TNA Knockouts World Championship in an open challenge

– NXT Tag Team Champions Nathan Frazer & Axiom defend against The Rascalz (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz)

– NXT Heritage Cup Champion Charlie Dempsey defends against Je’Von Evans

– NXT Championship number one contender’s Last Man Standing match: Trick Williams vs. Pete Dunne

– Duke Hudson vs. Ridge Holland

– Giulia vs. Chelsea Green