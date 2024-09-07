As expected earlier, Cody Rhodes will be seen in action on next week’s WWE Smackdown with his Undisputed WWE Championship being on the line. Besides, a steel cage match stipulation has also been announced for the show that’s being subbed as the season premiere on USA Network.

The Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes kicked off this week’s final episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX and reminded everyone of his victory against Kevin Owens at Bash in Berlin premium live event against a fighting challenger Kevin Owens. Cody also welcomed Michael Cole back to the blue brand which led to a “welcome back” chant. Cody knew he was going to be interrupted, and hence invited The Bloodline to come out, and Solo Sikoa’s music played.

Sikoa challenged Cody to defend his title, claiming he should have been the champion at SummerSlam if not for Roman Reigns. Sikoa demanded a rematch and Cody agreed that a title match should happen next week but Jacob Fatu of The Bloodline should be the one to receive the opportunity.

Fatu stepped down from the title shot admitting that he believes Solo Sikoa to be his Tribal Chief. Sikoa agreed to the match on WWE Smackdown, next week but The Bloodline started to attack Cody. The Street Profits and #DIY rushed to the ring to make the save even the odds. Nick Aldis then came out and confirmed Cody vs. Sikoa for the WWE Title will happen inside a Steel Cage to neutralize The Bloodline’s numbers advantage.

Before this announcement came on WWE’s part, the reports of Wrestling Observer Newsletter noted that Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa in a rematch for the WWE Title isn’t planned for next month’s Bad Blood PLE on October 5th but rather on the September 13 episode of WWE SmackDown, which marks the show’s move on the USA Network from FOX.

WWE Smackdown September 13 episode match card

WWE Smackdown September 13 episode will take place at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington which is being dubbed as the season premiere of the show. The currently announced match card for the show goes as follows,

– Undisputed WWE Championship Steel Cage Match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Solo Sikoa

– Kevin Owens & a mystery partner vs. A-Town Down Under (Grayson Waller & Austin Theory)

– Carmelo Hayes vs. Andrade