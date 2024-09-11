The soon-to-be poster figure of the WWE NXT women’s division made her in-ring debut on the latest episode of the show that went by last night. Besides, picking up a dominant win over a former tag team champion, she’s also booked herself into a future championship match set for next month.

Last week on WWE NXT, Giulia made her debut appearance and went straight after a top title. After downing Chelsea Green with a knee strike, she proceeded to challenge Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez for the October 1 premiere episode on The CW network.

The confrontation eventually set up Giulia’s debut match on WWE NXT TV with Green in which she picked up a dominant win. Green did put up some offenses by crashing Giulia into the announce desk. Green then tossed Giulia over the desk. Green went to the turnbuckles for a missile dropkick but missed. Giulia capitalized with a running knee strike and then executed a Northern Lights bomb for the pinfall win.

In a later backstage segment on WWE NXT, the general manager Ava was seen talking with Giulia. NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez walked in and cut a promo on Giulia. Funaki was there to translate for Giulia, but she responded to Perez in English. Things were about to be physical but Ava reminded them that the two should save the fight for NXT’s CW premiere episode.

Before debuting at WWE NXT No Mercy 2024 PLE, Giulia’s final match in Japan was a gauntlet at Marigold’s event in Shin-Kiba on August 25. While performing in Stardom, she was a former World of Stardom Champion who also won both the 2020 Cinderella tournament & the 2022 5 Star Grand Prix.

WWE NXT October 1 episode match card

WWE NXT October 1 episode will take place at the All-State Arena in Chicago, Illinois which is being dubbed as the season premiere of the show. The currently confirmed match card of that night goes as follows,

– WWE NXT Championship Match: Ethan Page (c) vs. Trick Williams

– WWE NXT Women’s Championship Match: Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Giulia

– CM Punk appears

– WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill appear

– The Miz hosts Miz TV