After weeks of doubtful situations around herself, WWE NXT finally witnessed the televised return of Giulia on the April 8 episode. Appearing on the show, she not only turned heel on the existing champion and her former tag team buddy but also entered the top championship picture en route of the biggest premium live event of the year.

On the latest episode of WWE NXT from the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, Jordynne Grace vs. Jaida Parker ended in a DQ in the opening contest. The NXT Women’s Champion Stephanie Vaquer was seated at ringside during the bout which spilled outside the ring. Vaquer was slapped by Parker while Grace was recovering on the floor. Accidentally, Vaquer ended up hitting Grace, causing the disqualification.

After the match was over, Grace, Jaida, and WWE NXT Women’s Champion Stephanie Vaquer got into a brawl. With the two challengers overpowering the champion, Giulia’s music hit the arena, and out she came to save Vaquer. After sending Parker and Grace for packing, Giulia then hit Vaquer with a headbutt followed by a Death Valley Driver in the middle of the ring.

The segment ended with Giulia standing over Vaquer with the WWE NXT Women’s Championship. Later, in a backstage segment, Giulia cut a short promo indicating that she’s back to reclaim the top title in NXT women’s division. Vaquer, afterward, told the General Manager, Ava that she would face all three women, Giulia, Parker, and Grace, at Stand & Deliver PLE.

WWE NXT: Giulia already worked two house shows before NXT TV return

Giulia dropped the WWE NXT Women’s Title to Vaquer at Roadblock at Madison Square Garden in March. After the match, reports circulated over the weeks that she was injured, and that was the reason that WWE took the title away from her. However, Giulia had been working on house shows before her return to TV, seemingly hinting that she wasn’t physically unwell.

On April 4, Giulia was spotted competing in the latest untelevised house show under the WWE NXT brand in Crystal River, Florida. This was her first match since losing to Vaquer at MSG for the women’s title. Before that, Giulia also worked a show in Bartow, Florida where she confronted Cora Jade on the microphone.