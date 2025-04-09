Multiple announcements have been made regarding next week’s episode of WWE NXT that marks the final episode before the NXT Stand & Deliver premium live event during the Wrestlemania 41 weekend including two number-one contender’s bouts and one parking lot fight.

A gauntlet match will decide the new number-one contenders to the WWE NXT Tag Team titles. Myles Borne and Tavion Heights, Josh Briggs and Yoshiki Inamura, Tyson Dupont and Tyriek Igwe, Brooks Jensen and Niko Vance, and Hank Walker and Tank Ledger will be the team to participate in this gauntlet with the winner challenging Nathan Frazer and Axiom for the Tag titles at Stand & Deliver set for April 19.

Also, a fatal-4-way number-one contender’s match will take place on next week’s WWE NXT to determine who will challenge Ricky Starks for the NXT North American title at Stand & Deliver. The lineup will be Ethan Page vs. Wes Lee vs. Lexis King vs. Eddy Thorpe under no-DQ rules.

On the latest bygone episode of WWE NXT, Ricky Saints celebrated becoming the new NXT North American Champion. But he was interrupted by Lexis King, Eddy Thorpe, & Wes Lee, subsequently, and they all wanted to challenge him for the Title. Ethan Page then came out and laid out Ricky from behind. The four challengers then proceeded to get into a brawl over the championship.

In an expected chaotic encounter, DarkState will square off with The Family in a parking lot fight on next week’s WWE NXT after weeks of tension between the two groups. Last night, DarkState defeated NXT Champion Oba Femi, Trick Williams, & Je’Von Evans in their debut match after which Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo appeared on the titantron and challenged them to face him, Tony D’Angelo, & Luca Cruisfino in the Parking Lot Fight.

The final two qualifying matches for the NXT Women’s North American title ladder match set for Stand & Deliver will also take place in next week’s episode. The exact lineups for these matches are yet to be announced.

WWE NXT April 15 episode match card

WWE NXT April 15 episode marks the go-home edition for the NXT Stand & Deliver 2025 premium live event at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, and it currently has the following matches on the card,

– NXT Tag Team Championship number one contender’s gauntlet match

– NXT North American Championship number one contender’s match: Ethan Page vs. Wes Lee vs. Eddy Thorpe vs. Lexis King

– Parking lot fight: DarkState vs. The Family

– Stand & Deliver NXT Women’s North American title ladder match qualifiers