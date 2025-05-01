Moving into the Wrestlemania 41 season, Giulia was expected to be the reigning WWE NXT Women’s Champion given she’s just won the title in the opening episode of 2025. Unceremoniously, WWE put her in a title vs. title encounter with Stephanie Vaquer, forcing her to drop the title at the NXT Roadblock 2025 premium live event.

Although WWE never accepted any injury reports around Giulia to be true, there had some sort of issues regarding her for her to lose the title and then eventually turn heel on Vaquer. Now, the WWE NXT Superstar who’s now believed to be main roster member in the first place, has opened up about the situation and accepted the previous injury reports to be true.

WWE Raw: Two Former NXT Champions Reportedly Part Of Red Brand In Post-Wrestlemania 41 Season

Giulia confirmed in her column with Weekly Pro Wrestling that she indeed had to deal with an injury. Although the specific timeline of the same wasn’t revealed, it’s believed to be around WWE NXT Roadblock 2025 as The Beautiful Madness added that she had no choice but to work hard to get to the main roster, comprising so many legends and superstars.

WWE NXT: Giulia speaks about injury before main roster entry

The former WWE NXT Women’s Champion further revealed that the injury was unexpected, making her feel depressed. It was also admitted that it was a hard time for her because she already had to cope with language differences and the different wrestling style after coming to the WWE from Japan,

“I have no choice but to work hard to get to that place where there are so many legends and superstars. It motivated me. To be honest, I was a little depressed because I had an injury that I didn’t expect. Of course, there is the language barrier, and I have to deal with the difference in style between WWE and Japan.”

NXT Battleground 2025: Update On Two Major Title Matches At WWE PLE

Giulia confirmed in her column with Weekly Pro Wrestling that she’s been dealing with an injury and talked about going to the main roster. pic.twitter.com/qbACNzONMf — Murphs56 (@Murphs56) April 30, 2025

On the post-Wrestlemania episode of Raw from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, Stephanie Vaquer interrupted IYO SKY’s celebration of retaining her Women’s World Championship against Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley in a triple threat at WrestleMania 41. Vaquer wasn’t the only one to be present from WWE NXT in that segment as Giulia and Roxanne Perez also accompanied her in what is believed to be the duo’s official main roster entry.