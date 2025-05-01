WWE Raw and Smackdown usually feature imports from NXT following a bigger premium live event like Wrestlemania. The latest bygone 41st edition isn’t seemingly different, either, given reports claiming that there had been two such call-ups, after all, although it hasn’t been addressed, as of this writing.

Giulia and Roxanne Perez, the two former NXT Women’s Champions, have officially joined the WWE Raw roster, following two back-to-back appearances on Monday Night Raw on Netflix. This information comes via an update from PWInsider, as the source mentioned that both of them sported official “RAW debut” patches on their ring gear during last week’s episode.

These patches are often used by WWE and its partners, typically marking their status with the main roster as they are also included in merchandise and trading cards associated with a particular WWE talent. With Perez and Giulia getting the patches, it indicates that they have debuted on WWE Raw and will function as main roster stars, from now onward.

Giulia admittedly suffered an injury before her WWE Raw entry

Interestingly, Giulia confirmed in her column with Weekly Pro Wrestling that she had to deal with an injury before she entered WWE Raw. Although the specific timeline of the injury wasn’t revealed, it’s believed to be around WWE NXT Roadblock 2025 where The Beautiful Madness had to drop the NXT women’s title and had to work hard in order to get to the main roster, comprising so many legends and superstars.

On the post-Wrestlemania 41 episode of WWE Raw from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, Stephanie Vaquer interrupted IYO SKY’s celebration of retaining her Women’s World Championship against Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley in a triple threat at WrestleMania 41. Roxanne Perez and Giulia also attacked Vaquer on that night that could now be helmed as their first appearance as official main roster stars.

Then on the latest bygone episode of WWE Raw, Roxanne faced Rhea Ripley in a match that ended in a disqualification win for Ripley after Giulia interfered and chop-blocked Ripley into the legs. This also led to a segment where Women’s World Champion IYO SKY got involved, indicating a future tag team showdown between Perez & Giulia and Ripley & SKY.