To start things off in a heated manner in the summer, WWE will host NXT Heatwave 2024, this weekend where two further shows are slated alongside it. Multiple matches for the coming show have been announced to hype things up while a new match from the NXT Women’s Division has now been added to the card of the premium live event.

As announced on the latest episode of WWE NXT, Arianna Grace and Karmen Petrovic will team up to take on Jacy Jayne and Jazmyn Nyx on the kick-off pre-show segment also touted to be the countdown show leading to NXT Heatwave 2024. An angle was there on NXT that set up the match at the PLE.

In a backstage segment of NXT, Petrovic was trying to motivate Grace following the latter’s devastating loss to Sol Ruca, last week in a singles affair. Jayne and Nyx then walked into the set and started taunting them. In response, Petrovic challenged Nyx to a match later that night.

With Jacy Jayne providing distractions from outside, Nyx won the contest after Petrovic dominated a better part of the match. Petrovic turned her attention to neutralize Jayne by stomping her on the hands but Nyx capitalized coming from behind and hitting Petrovic with a Pele Kick for the win. After this, the aforementioned tag team match was confirmed for NXT Heatwave 2024.

Another backstage segment aired on NXT where the General Manager Ava told Petrovic about the match as Grace entered Ava’s office to introduce herself to be Petrovic’s tag team partner in the match at NXT Heatwave 2024.

On the June 25 episode of NXT, Arianna Grace lost her shot at the WWE NXT Women’s North American Championship by coming up short against Sol Ruca and she’s since been upset over this loss on social media. If she can win this tag team match at NXT Heatwave 2024 then momentums should be back in her corner.

WWE NXT Heatwave 2024 PLE Match Card

WWE NXT Heatwave 2024 premium live event is scheduled for Sunday, July 7 at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada as part of a triple-header weekend at the venue with Friday’s Smackdown and Saturday’s Money in the Bank. The current match card for the NXT PLE goes as follows,

– NXT Championship Match: Trick Williams (c) against Je’Von Evans

– NXT Women’s Championship Match: Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Lola Vice

– NXT North American Championship Match: Oba Femi (c) vs. Wes Lee

– NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Nathan Frazer & Axiom (c) vs. Chase U (Andre Chase & Duke Hudson)

– NXT Women’s North American Championship: Kelani Jordan (c) vs. Sol Ruca

– Arianna Grace & Karmen Petrovic vs. Jacy Jayne & Jazmyn Nyx [kick-off pre-show match]