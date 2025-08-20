Residing on the WWE Raw roster, the veteran female wrestler, Natalya Neidhart, had barely competed on WWE television in 2025. She has mostly been associated with cross-brand matches in GCW’s Bloodsport, NWA, and even this past weekend’s AAA TripleMania. Just a couple of nights later, she also competed in a title match opportunity in WWE and possibly came out of it with an injury.

In one of the major attractions on the August 18 episode of WWE Raw, Becky Lynch (c) defeated Natalya (with Maxxine Dupri & Akira Tozawa) via submission to retain the Women’s Intercontinental Championship. As seen in the match, the two traded pendant submissions on one another, but Lynch got the better of her opponent by tapping her out with the Disarmer submission.

It now appears that Natalya took home some battle scars as well from WWE Raw this week, according to a recent social media post. DS Ring the Belle took to their X, formerly known as Twitter, last afternoon to post a picture with Natalya. DS and Natalya were seen standing inside the Cauliflower Alley Club, an organization dedicated to preserving the history of pioneer professional wrestlers and boxers.

Clash In Paris 2025: Roman Reigns’ Match Officially Declared For WWE PLE

Here with the legend @NatbyNature at Cauliflower Alley Club💖 pic.twitter.com/mof9usQihv — DS Ring the Belle 🔔 (@ringthebelleds) August 19, 2025

Natalya Neidhart is possibly promoting a kayfabe injury after WWE Raw

As the duo was smiling towards the camera, Natalya’s arm was seen resting in a sling. As of this writing, no reports are out confirming or denying Natalya’s injury, coming out of this week’s WWE Raw. Neither DS nor Natalya has responded to questions regarding a possible injury. There are chances that this injury could be part of a storyline angle as the Canadian wrestler is trying to rechristen her WWE TV character.

Through her appearances in NWA, GCW, and AAA, we have seen Natalya wrestling under the “Nattie” character, something she also wants to debut on WWE Raw. She recently also admitted how WWE executives Nick Khan and Paul “Triple H” Levesque always have a respectful approach to her creative development, and they might allow her to make the move.

While Natalya found success outside of WWE, possessing a 2-0 score in GCW. However, these past few days were a bit rough for her as she not only lost a Women’s Intercontinental Championship opportunity on WWE Raw but also failed to secure the AAA Reina de Reinas Title at AAA’s recent TripleMania XXXIII event in a triple threat also featuring Faby Apache and the champion, Lady Flammer.