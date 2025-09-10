On the September 9 episode of NXT, the groundwork was laid for a major episode set for next week, billed as the NXT Homecoming 2025 edition. The third brand of the WWE would be returning to its earlier home at the Full Sail Arena for a one-off night from its home territory of the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. To mark the occasion, several big returns and match setups were made last night.

Former NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes made a surprise appearance on last night’s show, backing up Trick Williams against #DIY after the latter duo attacked Williams last week. Carmelo would accompany Williams for a tag match at NXT Homecoming 2025 against #DIY, live at Full Sail, but he made it clear that Williams and “HIM” had not patched things up.

WWE NXT: Former Champions Return Ahead Of Homecoming 2025 Edition

Also returning this week on NXT was Tyler Breeze, who made his presence felt after Tavion Heights defeated Ethan Page in a flag match. While Page was draped in the Canadian flag in the ring, Breeze walked out, posed next to a fallen Page, and snapped a selfie that was shown on the tron. Now Breeze has a shot at the North American Championship held by Page at next week’s NXT Homecoming 2025.

NXT Champion Oba Femi and his challenger, Ricky Saints, will be in attendance at the show. Ahead of their meeting at No Mercy, they will appear together as guests on the Grayson Waller Effect talk show hosted by another NXT returnee, Grayson Waller, next week.

In a surprising appearance, Tiffany Stratton, Rhea Ripley, and Stephanie Vaquer came back to NXT this week to confront the Fatal Influence after the leader of the faction, Jacy Jayne, claimed that she was the greatest NXT Women’s Champion of all time. This face-off has now set up a six-woman tag match for NXT Homecoming 2025, which might also have additional names from the past, such as Bobby Roode, William Regal, and Triple H, as shown in a vignette.

NXT Homecoming 2025 Match Card for September 16 Episode

It will be a night of celebration on the September 16 episode of WWE NXT, next Wednesday night, also dubbed as NXT Homecoming 2025 at the Full Sail Arena in Winter Park, Florida. The officially confirmed match card for the weekly show on The CW network goes as follows,

– NXT North American Championship Match: Ethan Page vs. Tyler Breeze

– WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Tatum Paxley & Izzi Dame

– #DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa) vs. Trick Williams & Carmelo Hayes

– Stephanie Vaquer, WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton & Rhea Ripley vs. Fatal Influence (NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley & Jazzmyn Nyx)

– Grayson Waller Effect with guests Oba Femi & Ricky Saints