Another loaded episode of WWE NXT has been announced for next week as the brand returns to the road, leaving its WWE PC territory. Legendary Hardy Boyz will be in attendance at the show including an in-ring debut of an ex-AEW wrestler. Plus, two titles will also be on the line in this episode.

The formerly known Ricky Starks, re-christened as Ricky Saints on this week’s WWE NXT following his official contract signing, will team up with Je’Von Evans against Ethan Page and Wes Lee. The match was set up in a chaotic backstage segment with Page targeting Saints while Lee was focused on getting his hands on Evans.

The Hardy Boyz made a surprise appearance on Tuesday’s WWE NXT via a video promo session originally posted on his X handle. They answered a challenge laid out by No Quarter Catch Crew’s Tavion Heights and Myles Borne and affirmed their presence with the advice to the current NXT tag team champions, Nathan Frazer and Axiom to be in the front row seat.

In the opening match of WWE NXT, this week, Karmen Petrovic defeated Kelani Jordan and Jaida Parker in a Triple Threat Match to become the new Number-One Contender to the NXT Women’s North American Championship. This set up the NXT Women’s North American Title match for next week as the champion Stephanie Vaquer defends against Karmen Petrovic.

TNA’s Moose confronted WWE NXT Champion Oba Femi, last night teasing a future showdown. Later, Lexis King met with Moose and complained about TNA stars not putting their titles on the line. Moose replied stating that all King had to do was ask. This set up an X Division title match for next week’s show in Cincinnati with Moose defending against King.

WWE NXT February 25 episode match card

WWE NXT will be back on the road for the February 25 episode as it takes place at the Andrew J. Brady Music Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. The currently announced match card for the show goes as follows,

– Ricky Saints & Je’Von Evans vs. Ethan Page & Wes Lee

– The Hardy Boyz (Matt & Jeff Hardy) vs. No Quarter Catch Crew (Tavion Heights & Myles Borne)

– TNA X-Division Champion Moose defends against Lexis King

– NXT Women’s North American Champion Stephanie Vaquer defends against Karmen Petrovic