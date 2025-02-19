A set of championship matches has been made official for next week’s episode of WWE NXT which will see the legendary Hardy Boyz appearing on the show for a championship match. Being contracted talents under the TNA Wrestling banner, they will make this appearance via the WWE – TNA working partnership.

On the latest bygone episode of WWE NXT, Sarah Schreiber was interviewing the reigning NXT Tag Team Champions Nathan Frazer and Axiom after their successful title defense. No Quarter Catch Crew’s Tavion Heights and Myles Borne interrupted the segment as Frazer thought they were going to ask for a shot at their NXT tag titles.

However, NQCC said that they are instead looking forward to facing a pair of bigger opponents. They wanted to face the best tag team in the world, possibly of all time as Heights called out The Hardy Boyz. Bourne also said that they wanted this match to go down, next week when WWE NXT will be on the road in Cincinnati, Ohio.

WWE NXT: The Hardy Boyz accept challenge by NQCC

In response, Matt Hardy dropped a video response on his X (formerly Twitter) account alongside his brother and stated that he was surprised to receive a challenge on WWE NXT for a match. However, they were flattered to receive it and Jeff accepted the challenge. The two veterans also told FrAxiom to be in the front row, next week to watch the match.

This video promo airing on WWE NXT marked the first appearance by The Hardy Boyz on WWE TV now that WWE and TNA officially announced their multi-year partnership. The Hardyz are the reigning holder of TNA’s Tag Team titles who already hinted at a future match against NXT Tag champs Fraxiom (Nathan Frazer & Axiom) in their promo. This match was also teased at last month’s TNA Impact programming.

In response to The Hardyz returning to WWE NXT, the WWE chief content officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque posted on social media, noting that the two brothers had “re-defined” tag team wrestling for more than 25 years that they would be back on WWE programming, next week. The Hardyz have been in possession of the TNA tag titles since last year’s October.