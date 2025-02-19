The ongoing partnership between WWE NXT and TNA Wrestling is going to produce quite a few dream matches with the two top male superstars of both brands colliding with each other in the near future.

WWE NXT Champion Oba Femi kicked off last night’s episode from the WWE Performance Center and said he successfully retained the NXT Title against Austin Theory & Grayson Waller at Vengeance Day. But soon after the title match, he was ambushed by the new NXT faction and henceforth, he wanted them to come out and face him.

This is when TNA X-Division Champion Moose came out and said that he was the only man that Femi couldn’t rule over. Moose also told him that a match between the two has to happen to which Femi agreed. The segment on WWE NXT ended with both men holding their respective championships with no current information on their potential collision inside the ring.

Moose has been a mainstay star power on TNA Wrestling since debuting in 2016 and he’s held every title the promotion has to offer. The two-time World Champion defeated Mike Bailey to win the X Division title for the first time back in October. As for Femi, he has just successfully defended the WWE NXT Championship at Vengeance Day against Grayson Waller and Austin Theory in a triple threat.

WWE NXT: Ricky Starks of AEW signs contract as Ricky Saints

In more news from WWE NXT, Ricky Starks’ name has been changed to Ricky Saints now that he’s officially become a WWE Superstar. Ethan Page interrupted Ricky’s contract signing segment on last night’s episode and said that he was copying his playbook. Je’Von Evans attacked Ethan. Wes Lee then interrupted and said that he wanted to be Ricky’s first opponent.

This led to backstage chaos to which Ava responded by booking a tag team match with the lineup of Ricky Saints & Je’Von Evans vs. Wes Lee & Ethan Page for next week’s WWE NXT.

Saints only made his debut on WWE NXT last week, just a day after sources reported that he had been released from his AEW contract. For almost a year, he wasn’t used on AEW TV since last March and there’s no update on whether the two sides were having a fallout over any issue.