Proving the speculations true, WWE will host an NXT Invasion 2025 episode featuring both the NXT and TNA brands. Multiple cross-brand matches have already been announced for the show alongside Survivor Series-style elimination content. Unlike a separate premium live event, this show will be a special weekly live episode of NXT on The CW Network.

During last night’s No Mercy PLE from St. Lauderdale, Florida, NXT General Manager Ava announced the NXT Invasion 2025 episode scheduled for October 7, and that it will feature two major Survivor Series-style elimination matches pitting NXT talents against TNA Wrestling talents, from both men’s and women’s divisions.

As such, the NXT Invasion 2025 episode is coming to fruition as a result of recent storyline chaos between NXT and TNA talents. Thus, an agreement was reached through discussions between NXT General Manager Ava and TNA’s Director of Authority, Santino Marella. They will further announce the participants of the Survivor Series matches in due course.

Also, recently, multiple TNA wrestlers interrupted a title-for-title match between NXT Champion Oba Femi and TNA World Champion Trick Williams on September 24, resulting in a no-contest. A huge brawl also took place that night, which led to a rematch between the two at NXT Invasion 2025. This time around, there must be a winner, as no further talent would be allowed at ringside.

Also, in a special attraction, the legendary Hardy Boyz will return to WWE to be in action at the NXT Invasion 2025 episode as they take on the NXT tag team champions in a title-for-title match in a winner-takes-all capacity.

WWE NXT Invasion 2025 match card

WWE will present the NXT Invasion 2025 episode in the form of an NXT vs. TNA theme on Tuesday, October 7, at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. The announced matches for the weekly episode go as follows,

– Oba Femi vs. TNA World Champion Trick Williams (everyone is banned from ringside – there must be a winner)

– Title for Title – Winners Take All Match: NXT Tag Team Champions DarkState vs. TNA World Tag Team Champions The Hardy Boyz (Matt & Jeff Hardy)

– Men’s Survivor Series Match: Team NXT vs. Team TNA

– Women’s Survivor Series Match: Team NXT vs. Team TNA