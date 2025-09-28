WWE presented NXT No Mercy 2025, the latest premium live event from the third brand under their banner, last night at the FTL War Memorial in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Multiple championships were on the line on the show, including the top men’s championship from the NXT roster, which changed hands in the headliner bout of the night.

In the main event of NXT No Mercy 2025, Ricky Saints defeated Oba Femi (c) to win the NXT Championship. Saints got a shot at Femi at the PLE after beating Josh Briggs on NXT to be in the contender’s position. Thus, he also followed the footsteps of the former champion, who has held the NXT and North American Championships.

The finishing sequence of this match at NXT No Mercy 2025 saw the two match participants trading roll-ups, but Saints had the upper hand by hitting a DDT onto the announcer’s desk, followed by a Tornado DDT onto the floor. Femi had one last fight back. Femi fought back with a lariat to Saints, followed by a powerbomb, but Saints was quick in countering with another Tornado DDT in the ring to gain the three-count.

Saints’ win at NXT No Mercy 2025 stopped a title-for-title match from happening at Invasion, which is set to take place within two weeks from now on October 7, where Femi is set to face TNA World Champion Trick Williams. Saints also ended the reign of “The Ruler” after 264 days and in his 11th defense en route to becoming the first former talent of All Elite Wrestling to win the WWE NXT Championship.

NXT No Mercy 2025: Jordynne Grace settles score with Blake Monroe

In the third match of NXT No Mercy 2025, Jordynne Grace defeated Blake Monroe in a Weaponized Steel Cage match. Despite coming out with “The Woman From Hell” gimmick, Monroe fell short against the former TNA Knockouts Champion in this match filled with brutal spots. Thus, these two remain in a 1-1 score position in singles contests.

Monroe spread diamond-cut stones in the ring only to be suplexed by Grace on top of those. In another major spot of the match, Monroe cut Grace’s hair, leading the latter to cry. In the finishing spot, Grace got Monroe on her shoulders on the top turnbuckle and sent her crashing down through a table. With Grace falling on top of Monroe, the referee counted the three pins and declared her the winner at NXT No Mercy 2025.