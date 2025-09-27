As a fresh feud kicks off with one of her country-natives on WWE Raw, IYO SKY will have the opportunity to face one of her former rivals from her homeland next month. With WWE already scheduled to visit the East in October, SKY will get the chance to face her former STARDOM promotion colleague in a special contest.

As announced on social media, “The Genius of the Sky,” IYO SKY from WWE Raw is on her way to Japan to face her former tag team partner, “The Gift” Mayu Iwatani, at Marigold’s The Dream Destiny event next month. The show scheduled for October 26 will take place just a day after a WWE Supershow Live Event in Japan.

WWE Raw to compete for Marigold promotion for a second time

In a video posted by Marigold to X, formerly known as Twitter, the top WWE Raw female talent addressed her upcoming match in a month on a Sunday night, with the following statement:

“Marigold fans, long time, no see. It’s WWE Superstar IYO SKY. So why am I here? There’s one reason. Mayu Iwatani! Over the past few years, when you and I didn’t meet, we’ve each walked such wonderful paths. Let’s speak to our hearts’ content and tell our story inside the ring. October 26 at Marigold’s Ryogoku Kokugikan show, Mayu Iwatani vs. IYO SKY is official!”

More On Brock Lesnar’s Next WWE TV Appearance On Road To WrestleMania 42

Marigold GRAND DESTINY 2025

October 26, 2025 Ryogoku Kokugikan

◆The Dream Destiny

Mayu Iwatani vs Iyo Sky (WWE)#pw_mg#WWERaw

👉☺️👈 pic.twitter.com/iu5hX4sRFZ — Marigold Joshi (@Marigold_Joshi) September 26, 2025

Before becoming a staple figure on WWE Raw, SKY and Iwatani had a long history together when they used to be co-performers in the STARDOM wrestling promotion in Japan, having faced each other multiple times between 2013 and 2018. The last time SKY and Iwatani faced each other in singles competition was part of STARDOM’s 2018 Cinderella Tournament. The two have held trios titles together (twice) and tag team titles through STARDOM.

Meanwhile, this upcoming match in October will be SKY’s second appearance for the Marigold promotion as an active WWE Raw talent, as she previously fought and defeated the current Marigold World Champion, Utami Hayashishita, at Summer Destiny in July of 2024. Rossy Ogawa’s company is one of the global promotions that have announced collaborations with WWE since last year.

Elsewhere, on WWE Raw, SKY has digested a brutal beatdown at the hands of her long-time friends, Asuka and Kairi Sane, on the latest bygone episode in the wake of a newly found friendship with Rhea Ripley.