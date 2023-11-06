WWE NXT: Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifiers And More Set For November 7 Episode

WWE NXT will start builds for the next premium live event named Deadline set for December from this week onward. One of the biggest attractions of this newly inserted PLE in the WWE calendar is the Iron Survivor Challenge matches which are returning.

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley took to Instagram to note that the permanent WWE NXT General Manager Shawn Michaels gave him the privilege of announcing the two contests, which will serve as Iron Survivor Challenge qualifying matches. Those matches are Tiffany Stratton vs. Fallon Henley and Dijak vs. Tyler Bate. The winners of these two matches will enter the fray of the Women’s and Men’s Iron Survivor Challenges.

“HELLO NXT! I’m so excited that @officialshawnmichaels is giving me some say in this Tuesday’s episode of @wwenxt! Much thanks to the Heartbreak Kid…Make sure to tune in Tuesday at 8pm ET on the @usanetwork, and have a nice day!” wrote Foley on her Instagram profile.

Halloween Havoc rematch set for this week

The matchup between Stratton vs. Henley was supposed to take place on night two of WWE NXT Halloween Havoc that went down last week but the match never took place since Stratton attacked Henley before the match could even begin. This rivalry has been ongoing for months and it’ll be interesting to see if Henley could end up receiving a big put over by Stratton.

It was last year that the Iron Survivor Challenge debuted, featuring five men and five women to compete in a 25-minute match. New participants joined the fray every five minutes. The participants who scored the highest number of falls were determined the winner to earn a future opportunity to the respective men’s and women’s division titles on WWE NXT.

WWE NXT October 7 episode match card

WWE NXT Deadline 2023 will take place on Saturday, December 9 at Bridgeport, Connecticut’s Total Mortgage Arena while this week’s NXT will go down at its stomping grounds of the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. The current match card for the show is given below:

– NXT Heritage Cup holder Noam Dar vs. Akira Tozawa

– Lyra Valkyria will make her return

– Bron Breakker vs. Von Wagner

– Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifying Matches: Tiffany Stratton vs. Fallon Henley

– Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifying Matches: Dijak vs. Tyler Bate