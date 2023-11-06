WWE Raw: Natalya Neidhart Reveals Secret To Stay “Absolute Best At All Times”

Just like old wine tastes better, Natalya Neidhart is flourishing in a better way in the WWE, defying her growing age. For all the right reasons, she was praised on X by Scott Fishman. The critique acclaimed the veteran female WWE talent as a pro wrestling machine for putting so much effort to be absolutely in the best shape be it on TV or during training sessions.

“With the group of women I get to compete against- I’ve never felt more inspired to train hard and to be my absolute best at all times. Very grateful,” Natalya Neidhart wrote in response and gave credits to her colleagues in the WWE for always getting to hone her wrestling skills.

Natalya Neidhart pulled off double duties at the WWE India Live Event

After a gap of six years, WWE recently returned to India for a live event, Superstar Spectacle 2023 which went down at the GMC Balayogi Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad. While the former WWE franchise player, John Cena was the headliner the real workhorse of the event was Natalya Neidhart who ended up wrestling in two separate matches on that night.

There were two women’s division matches at Superstar Spectacle 2023 and both the matches had The Queen of Harts competing in them. She first defeated Zoey Stark in a single contest and then headed into a championship match against Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley to come up short.

Coming out of that show, WWE management was reportedly very high on her for stepping up to wrestle two matches during WWE’s India trip. Natalya Neidhart replaced NXT Women’s Champion Becky Lynch who was unable to visit the country due to a tear in her passport. This is why Becky’s originally scheduled opponent, Zoey Stark had to face the Canadian veteran. As a result, she also received an NXT Women’s Championship match on Raw, moving forward.

Natalya Neidhart is admittedly very proud of her body of work, thanks to her regular training sessions. Noting that she’s had only one injury since starting with the WWE in the late 2000s, she stated the following in an interview with Busted Open Radio,

“I’m not one to toot my own horn. but sometimes you gotta step back and go, ‘Hey, I’m really proud of you.’ I’m really proud that I’ve had the longevity, and the endurance, and the perseverance to go at the level that I’ve gone at.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)