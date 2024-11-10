Loading up the match card for the returning WWE NXT Deadline premium live event begins from this week’s NXT onward. After the return of the December PLE was announced during the NXT 2300 show, this past Wednesday night alongside the returning Iron Survivor Challenge bout, participants in this bout will be determined through qualifiers.

Taking to social media, last night, WWE NXT General Manager Ava announced that the first two qualifying matches for the Iron Survivor Challenge will take place on the weekly episode set for this Tuesday night. From the men’s side, Wes Lee will face Cedric Alexander and from the women’s division, Cora Jade will face off against Sol Ruca.

In recent weeks on WWE NXT, Lee has been targeting Cedric Alexander’s tag team partner Je’Von Evans. The two also faced off last Wednesday during NXT’s tribute show event at the former ECW Arena. Thanks to Rob Van Dam’s assistance, Evans won the match after hitting a frog splash on the former North American Champion.

Cora Jade was also seen in action on the WWE NXT 2300 show as competed in a ten-woman tag team match which also served as the main event of the episode. She teamed up with the NXT women’s champion Roxanne Perez & Fatal Influence members to suffer a loss to the team of Jordynne Grace, Stephanie Vaquer, Giulia, Kelani Jordan, and Zaria in the match.

Winners of the Iron Survivor Challenger qualifiers will be headed to WWE NXT Deadline headliner matches that will determine new contenders for the NXT and NXT Women’s Championships. NXT Deadline 2024 PLE has been confirmed to emanate from Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday, December 7 at the historic Minneapolis Armory arena.

WWE NXT November 13 episode match card

After visiting the ECW Arena in Philadelphia, last week, WWE NXT will be back at its stomping grounds of WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, this week for the November 13 episode which is coming up with the below-given match card,

– Iron Survivor Challenge qualifying match: Wes Lee vs. Cedric Alexander

– Iron Survivor Challenge qualifying match: Cora Jade vs. Sol Ruca

– NXT Women’s North American Championship Match: Fallon Henley (c) vs. Kelani Jordan

– Nikkita Lyons vs. Adriana Rizzo

– Ava to announce next challengers for Nathan Frazer & Axiom’s NXT Tag Team titles