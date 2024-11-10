WWE has provided an update on the current status of Randy Orton following the attack of Kevin Owens on the latest bygone episode of Friday Night Smackdown. As expected, the top WWE Superstar would be out of action and there’s no update available on how much time he will miss from WWE programming.

On social media, WWE shared a storyline update on Randy Orton after he took a piledriver from Kevin Owens on Friday’s SmackDown. In the following update, it was added that indicating he would be out indefinitely,

“Randy Orton has been diagnosed with a cervical cord neurapraxia, following a vicious attack on SmackDown from Kevin Owens. There is no timetable on his return.”

In a segment on the November 8 episode of WWE Smackdown, Randy Orton called out Kevin Owens for a confrontation as they never really got to have a match at last weekend’s Crown Jewel premium live event in Saudi Arabia. The two brawled all around the arena before the match could kick off.

Randy Orton stormed into the ring and then demanded Owens come out for a confrontation. Owens came out as the two brawled with each other, forcing the security team to run in to break things up. During the confrontation, Owens managed to his current rival with the piledriver which is a banned move in the WWE.

Randy Orton – Kevin Owens feud began in October 2024

Afterward, Randy Orton was stretchered out of the arena and put in an ambulance with the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes accompanying him. WWE Smackdown commentator Michael Cole also mentioned Piledriver being a banned move in the WWE and how Owens has been lunatic enough to have hit that maneuver for no reasons.

Starting in the fall of 2024, Owens has been on a tear as he attacked Cody Rhodes in the aftermath of Bad Blood PLE by attacking him outside of the arena following the premium live event after teaming up with Roman Reigns against The Bloodline.

Randy Orton attempted to offer his help in this feud to settle the issues between the two, but Owens soon turned on the peacemaker after accusing him of choosing Rhodes’ side over his. The two have been rumored to face each other in a match at Saturday Night’s Main Event in December.