Lola Vice has a short career in the NXT women’s division but she has been able to impress the fans and critics. Going after the NXT Women’s Championship, the former MMA performer had also become the women’s breakout tournament winner in the past and there should be a time when she will finally be able to call herself a champion.

Time will tell when WWE feels like pushing this talent hailed from Mexico. In the meantime, she will continue to hone her skills on weekly TV episodes of NXT. As such, she has some goals to be fulfilled in WWE including featuring in a particular kind of match.

During an appearance on The Wayne Ayers Podcast, Lola Vice wished that WWE should bring back a gimmick match. She revealed that she wants to compete in the Fight Pit match, a stipulation that was introduced in 2020 but wasn’t used since 2022,

“I would want to be in the first-ever women’s Fight Pit match. That’s on my bucket list.” (quotes courtesy Fightful)

Lola Vice has her choice of opponents for a Fight Pit Match in WWE

Moving on in the conversation, Lola Vice also named several potential opponents that she’d like to face inside the Fight Pit environment including the likes of Jaida Parker, Stephanie Vaquer, and Giulia. Hopefully, WWE has listened to her words and one such gimmick match will be arranged for her in the future.

Speaking of gimmick matches, Lola Vice has her own records in such environments. She is the only woman in WWE history to have competed in two NXT Underground Matches. Moreover, she had also emerged victorious in both these matches against former champions, Natalya Neidhart and Shayna Baszler.

As for Fight Pit, there have only been three such matches in the history of the WWE. The inaugural match featured Timothy Thatcher against Matt Riddle on an episode of NXT. Thatcher later featured in another second Fight Pit match, this time against Tommaso Ciampa, also on a weekly episode of NXT.

At Extreme Rules 2022, Riddle faced Seth Rollins in the most recent Fight Pit with UFC legend Daniel Cormier serving as the special guest referee for that match. If WWE fulfills Lola Vice’s wish, then she could become the first woman to be featured in a Fight Pit match in the history of the company.