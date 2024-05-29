WWE NXT was lit up with a couple of surprises, this week including the appearances of former AEW Star Ethan Page and the current TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace. The latter will not only compete at Battleground but she will also be seen performing at NXT’s weekly show during the next episode.

On the May 28 episode of WWE NXT, the general manager Ava came out to introduce NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez’s opponent for the title at Battleground and it appeared to be Grace. After the audience greeted her with loud pops, she also declared her intention to leave Battleground in Las Vegas as a dual champion.

Shortly after that segment on WWE NXT, Stevie Turner was shown in Ava’s office complaining about not getting any opportunities while an outside like Grace was receiving a title shot. Grace was quick to interfere as she was eager to show both Turner and Roxanne Perez what she was capable of. She also issued a challenge for next week and Ava made a singles contest between the two, official.

A preview will be shown, next week of the WWE NXT Underground clash set between Shayna Baszler and Lola Vice at Battleground. Vice turned on Baszler last week after the main event match and the two also got into a brawl. A similar scene occurred, this week as the duo had to be separated by the security guards.

Thea Hail is also scheduled to face former friend Jazmyn Nyx after Hail broke Jacy Jayne’s nose at WWE NXT Spring Breakin’ Night Two special episode, a few weeks ago. Nyx has blamed Hail for the injury and is seeking revenge over the incident ever since which is leading to this matchup.

Tony D’Angelo will also be seen in action, taking on Damon Kemp. Charlie Dempsey advised Myles Borne and Kemp that they needed to be an orchestrated group in order to take down the D’Angelo family. The first step in doing so is Kemp facing Tony in a singles bout.

WWE NXT June 4 episode match card

The June 4 episode of WWE NXT will take place at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida which will also serve as the go-home show for the NXT Battleground premium live event. The match card for the coming episode goes as follows,

– TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace vs. Stevie Turner

– Tony D’Angelo vs. Damon Kemp

– Thea Hail vs. Jazmyn Nyx

– Preview for Shayna Baszler vs. Lola Vice Underground Match