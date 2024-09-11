One of the major attractions for this week’s episode of WWE NXT was Jordynne Grace returning to action on the show for a Knockouts Title Match. She issued an open challenge and also received a formidable opponent but ultimately this didn’t appear to be a successful title defense for her as the match ended via disqualification.

Sol Ruca answered the open challenge issued by Grace on WWE NXT and the two went through a decent match. They have a good match in the finishing sequence of which, Ruca rolled through a high cross and hit a tornado DDT for a near fall. They go on to trade several nearfalls.

The match further continued with Grace tripping Ruca, and executing a muscle buster. Soon after the move, the lights went out on WWE NXT. When they came back, Grace was surrounded by TNA’s Rosemary and Wendo Choo. Rosemary distracted Grace so that Choo could choke out Grace with a sleeper hold. The match was thereby announced to be producing no outcome due to a DQ result.

WWE NXT: Rosemary and Choo could be coming after Knockouts title

Rosemary and Choo have recently been acting as a unit on WWE NXT as the crossover between WWE and TNA continued since the early summer of 2024. With their latest move, it appears that one of them could be out to capture the Knockouts title. There’s no update on what’s next for Grace but she could be making her next appearance on the CW premiere episode of the show, next month.

Choo and Rosemary’s alliance have already taken out multiple names including the WWE NXT Women’s North American Champion Kelani Jordan. Choo came up short of capturing the women’s mid-card title on the bygone No Mercy PLE. Before this week’s open challenge, a video vignette about their friendship which teased that they have future plans.

As for Jordynne Grace, she appeared at the 2024 women’s Royal Rumble match back in January. Following this one-off appearance, she also came after the NXT Women’s Championship by facing Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women’s Title in the Battleground premium live event. These appearances of Grace have also kicked off the ongoing WWE-TNA partnership.