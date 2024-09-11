The WWE NXT Championship will be on the line on the inaugural episode of WWE’s third brand on CW, next month with Trick Williams challenging Ethan Page for the title. The match announcement was made after Trick defeated Pete Dunne in a last-man-standing match on last night’s episode.

Coming off a singles match on last week’s WWE NXT that ended in a double count-out, General Manager Ava ruled that Trick and Dunne would settle the score in a last-man-standing match with the stipulation that the winner of this bout would challenge Ethan Page for the NXT Championship on the CW premiere. This title shot was eevntually claimed by Williams, as he was able to stand tall within the referee’s ten count.

After the match on WWE NXT, Dunne dragged Williams through the WWE Performance Center crowd into an elevated platform to send him through a table. Both men crushed through it. Williams was trying to back on his feet as Page attempted to wipe him out, but he was instead sent through the nearby commentary table. Williams was up on his feet and was declared to be the winner.

That being said, Williams will now be out to regain the WWE NXT Championship that he previously lost to Page in a Fatal-4-Way match at NXT Heatwave. Since that win, Page has successfully defended the title against Dante Chen, Oro Mensah, and TNA Wrestling’s Joe Hendry. The latest title bout against Hendry at No Mercy had William serving as the special guest referee.

WWE NXT October 1 episode match card

WWE NXT October 1 episode will take place at the All-State Arena in Chicago, Illinois which is being dubbed as the season premiere of the show. The currently confirmed match card of that night goes as follows,

– NXT Championship Match: Ethan Page (c) vs. Trick Williams

– NXT Women’s Championship Match: Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Giulia

– CM Punk appears

– WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill appear

– The Miz hosts Miz TV