WWE NXT continues to utilize main roster names on their show weekly and next week, the trend will go bigger. Instead of one particular superstar, a group is likely to arrive on Tuesday night to set up a future match in time for NXT’s next PLE, Great American Bash.

On the latest episode of WWE NXT, Carmelo Hayes has invited all of The Judgment Day, next week, and Finn Balor has accepted the invitation. This comes after the threats Hayes received from the WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley, last week. In response, the babyface champion issued a challenge.

Later on, Finn Balor accepted the challenge, appearing in a video. Finn Balor showed up on WWE NXT during a backstage segment that was pre-taped. He talked some trash at Carmelo Hayes and mentioned how he beat him on Raw on the June 26 episode. Afterward, Balor said that he will see him, next Tuesday.

Summerslam 2023: Championship Matches From NXT To Be Scheduled On WWE PLE?

While Finn Balor’s presence was confirmed on WWE NXT for the July 11 episode, it’s yet to be known what he will be doing on that night. Despite accepting the challenge, it’s doubtful whether all The Judgment Day members will accompany him or not after recent tensions among them.

Will Finn Balor bring all Judgment Day members to WWE NXT?

During the July 3 Raw episode of Raw, in the closing moments of the show, Balor cost Damien Priest the chance to cash in his Money in the Bank contract on a hurt WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. Priest never officially cashed in but Balor’s interference allowed Seth Rollins to escape from Priest’s cash-in.

Following Rollins’ escape, Balor and Priest argued over costing each other the World Heavyweight Championship on separate occasions. It’s to be noted that at Money in the Bank, it was Priest’s presence that cost Balor the world title match. Even before that, Balor cost Priest in a title match which was Rollins’ first title defense. Now, Balor seemingly is WWE NXT-bound for another title opportunity, it appears.

Tony D’Angelo’s future on the line on NXT

The future of Tony D’Angelo is up in the air next week as a “Freedom or Trial” will be airing. Stacks and Joe Coffey will be competing in a match with that stipulation. Plus, Andre Chase & Duke Hudson vs. Drew Gulak & Charlie Dempsey is also slated for next week which marks Chase’s return to in-ring action after his big return on last week’s WWE NXT.