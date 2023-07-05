A rare taped edition of WWE NXT was in-store, this week with the major attraction featuring the return of Raw Underground. A Loser Leaves NXT match was also there on the card where two tag teams battled each other in a big match. Plus, the NXT Champion invited the Raw stable on the July 4 episode that took place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

– Blair Davenport defeated Roxanne Perez in the opening match of WWE NXT. Davenport delivered a Falcon Arrow and went for a pin, but Perez kicked out. Davenport hit Perez on the jaw with a pair of knees to get the win.

“My Confidence Is Definitely Through The Roof,” Top WWE NXT Star Basks In Glory

WWE NXT Results (04/07/23): Mustafa Ali challenges a champion

– Mustafa Ali defeated Tyler Bate in his singles contest return on WWE NXT. After Bate missed a corkscrew attempt, Ali pinned him after connecting with a 450-splash attempt. After the match, Ali challenged Wes Lee for a NXT North American Title match at Great American Bash.

– Kelani Jordan (with Dana Brooke) defeated Tatum Paxley in a singles contest with a jawbreaker move. After the match, Cora Jade confronted Kelani and Dana.

WWE Raw: Randy Orton Gearing Up For “Outta Nowhere” Return In 2023

WWE NXT Results (04/07/23): Raw Underground becomes NXT Underground

– Eddy Thorpe (with Gable Steveson) defeated Damon Kemp in a WWE NXT Underground Match (fka RAW Underground) via referee stoppage. Thorpe hit his opponent with a German suplex. He got Kemp back in the ring and locked in a Triangle as Kemp faded. After the match, Gable downed several talents with multiple suplexes.

– Lyra Valkyria defeated Jacy Jayne in the next match with a spinning back kick. After the match, Jacy attacked Lyra and destroyed the ring gear of Lyra.

– Javier Bernal cut a promo on Von Wagner who eventually came out and attacked him. The segment ended with Wagner powerbomb-ing Bernal on the announce table despite Robert Stone stopping him.

– The Dyad (Jagger Reid & Rip Fowler) defeated The Creed Brothers (Brutus & Julius Creed) in a “Loser Leaves WWE NXT” match. Joe Gacy was ejected from ringside after which a masked man hit Julius with a Headbutt. This allowed The Dyad to pin Julius and save their NXT career.

– Bron Breakker cut a promo about all his accomplishments on WWE NXT. He was interrupted by Ilja Dragunov and the two started brawling on the show. Officials and members of the locker room ran down, trying to separate them as the show went off the air.