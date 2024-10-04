It was back in January that Cora Jade suffered a torn ACL at a WWE NXT live event and she immediately headed into a hiatus. She also quickly underwent surgery to fix the issues and the assumption was correct that she would miss a huge portion of 2024. Many also didn’t expect to see her back on TV for the remaining part of the year but that wasn’t the case as she returned during NXT this week.

On the October 1 edition of WWE NXT, which also marked the season premiere of the show on The CW, Roxanne Perez successfully defended her NXT Women’s Championship against Giulia in a highly anticipated match. Both wrestlers brought their A-game into the contest but ultimately it was the presence of Cora Jade that made the difference.

WWE Raw Poster For 2025 Move On Netflix Officially Unveiled

After missing more than six months of action, the former NXT women’s tag team champion returned to the scene and the internal reactions to the comeback have also been revealed. On WrestleVotes Radio on Backstage Pass, Joey Votes and TC talked about Cora Jade’s playing a prominent role during WWE NXT’s debut on the CW Network.

According to the report it was mentioned that WWE had high hopes for Cora Jade before her injury and now that she’s fully healed, some of those major plans might come to fruition. No further details regarding the plans have been revealed but her returning feud would certainly be against none other than Giulia.

WWE’s Nikki Bella Gets Restraining Order Against Artem Chigvintsev After Divorce Filing

Cora Jade cost Giulia WWE NXT women’s title during CW premiere episode

In the first match of the October 1 episode of WWE NXT, Roxanne Perez defeated Giulia to retain the NXT Women’s Championship after some inadvertent help came from a mystery persona clad in a Hoodie, who was later revealed to be none other than the returning Cora Jade.

With the referee being distracted by Perez, the hooded figure attacked Giulia at ringside. After planting her with a DDT on the floor, Giulia was sent back to the ring to get pinned by Perez while the identity of the attack was also revealed to be Jade.

Later that night in a backstage segment of WWE NXT, it was further revealed that Jade and Perez might re-form their tag team with Giulia being their common enemy. They previously held the women’s tag team titles, together.