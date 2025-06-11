Jacy Jayne has just started her run with the WWE NXT Women’s Championship, two weeks ago by defeating Stephanie Vaquer in an outcome that came as a major shocker for many of the WWE fans. Being at the top of the food chain on WWE’s third brand, new targets are incoming for the new champion, and that includes Mariah May.

In a segment on the June 3 episode of WWE NXT from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, The Fatal Influence celebrated Jacy Jayne becoming the new NXT Women’s Champion. During that segment, the likes of Lainey Reed, Jordynne Grace, Lola Vice, Kelani Jordan, Jaida Parker, & Lash Legend claimed their cases to become the first challenger for the new champion.

Additionally, Mariah May also made her debut with the claim of becoming the next WWE NXT Women’s Champion. Since this was her first appearance at the new pro-wrestling promotion upon jumping ship from AEW, Jayne found it hard to recognize her at first. As such, she thought that it was a WWE Women’s Champion from the main roster to have returned to Tuesday nights.

WWE NXT: Jacy Jayne didn’t initially recognize Mariah May upon debut

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Jacy Jayne asked directly about Mariah appearing on WWE NXT as a mysterious woman, standing on the porch during the chaos in the women’s division. With blonde hair and an elegant white dress, Jayne thought that it was Tiffany who had returned to her old stomping grounds. But then she realized that Tiffany had a title and that it was not her,

“So at first I thought it was Tiffany. I was like, Oh my God, Tiffany’s here. But then I was like, OK, well, she doesn’t have a title. Can’t be Tiffany. But I’m excited, you know, I welcome anybody to our division. Let’s see if you can hang with our division. And it’s just another shot for me to show everyone that I’m better.”

On her first night on WWE NXT, Mariah boldly stated, “I’m the next NXT Women’s Champion,” making it clear that she has eyes on Jayne’s title. But Jacy sounded far from intimidated. Rather, she’s displayed a newly found brass persona since winning the championship, and Mariah’s debut could only mark a fresh rivalry. Next week, Mariah officially signs a contract to become a permanent stay on this brand.