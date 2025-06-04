Mariah May hasn’t just arrived on the NXT roster, but she’s also officially on board with the WWE after locking a deal with the company. If the reports are any indication that WWE will be her home for the following years, as expressed by her on social media upon her maiden NXT appearance, last night at the WWE PC in Orlando, Florida.

Following that shocking TV appearance, Fightful Select has learned that Mariah May has signed a multi-year contract with WWE. Sources within the company kept the deal a secret until the very last minute before her NXT appearance came together.

According to the report, “a very tight circle knew ‘officially’ that Mariah May was on board ahead of time.” Furthermore, the script for her debut segment on NXT wasn’t disclosed to talent until just before it aired, live on The CW. As such, WWE made efforts to keep the closely guarded secret safe and make it a genuine surprise for the fans.

The name Mariah May to be altered after WWE NXT arrival

Interestingly, Mariah May’s name was not mentioned on WWE TV, either by herself or by the commentators at ringside on NXT, with the indication being there her name from AEW could be altered. The assumption was further supported by a reliable source, which stated that WWE Universe could expect The Glamour to be recognized under a different identity, moving forward.

According to a new report from WrestleVotes, the Mariah May name might already be history now that her All Elite days are over. “She will be getting a new name once it’s decided upon,” the outlet revealed, affirming that WWE has plans to rebrand the former AEW Women’s World Champion now that she’s made the jump official to the WWE.

The debut of Mariah May comes after All Elite Wrestling removed her from their official roster page. Reports thereafter indicated that she was still under an AEW contract, but she was expected to sign with WWE following its expiry. The UK-native leaves AEW as a former AEW Women’s Champion and a Women’s Owen Hart Foundation winner, with her last match coming at AEW Revolution against “Timeless” Toni Storm.