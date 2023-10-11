WWE NXT: Men’s Breakout Tournament And Dusty Rhodes Classic Returning In 2023

Cody Rhodes returned on this week’s WWE NXT with some massive announcements for the near future of the show. Going toe-to-toe with AEW Dynamite, WWE loaded things up with some of the main roster superstars as well as John Cena and The Undertaker to keep the ratings steady. But it was the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion who kicked off the show to make some major announcements.

Cody revealed that the male roster of WWE NXT will also receive a Breakout Tournament just like the ongoing women’s tourney. This type of men’s tourney last took place two years ago. In another major announcement, he noted that the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic was coming back to the show. Cody made these announcements as Shawn Michaels made him the General Manager for that night.

WWE NXT Results (10/10/23): The Undertaker, John Cena, Cody Rhodes Appears

WWE NXT Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic is returning

The Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic is considered to be a prestigious tournament on WWE NXT which was created in honor of Cody’s father, “The American Dream,” Dusty Rhodes after his death in 2015. Dusty was integrally involved in building up the NXT brand with Triple H’s supervision.

Previous winners of the WWE NXT Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic include The Creed Brothers (2022), Undisputed Era (2018), and Samoa Joe & Finn Balor, who were the inaugural tournament winners in 2015.

A women’s iteration of the tournament was also held in 2021, with Dakota Kai and Raquel Rodriguez emerging as the winner. IYO SKY and Alba Fyre, formerly known as Io Shirai and Kay Lee Ray on WWE NXT won the second edition of the tournament in 2022. There’s no update on whether the upcoming edition of the tournament will begin. But, we guess things in the tourney will start proceeding in the fall of 2023 or in early 2024.

WWE NXT: Update from women’s breakout tournament

As for the ongoing WWE NXT women’s breakout tournament, Kelani Jordan defeated Izzy Dame, last week to advance while this week, Lola Vice defeated Dani Palmer to advance. In the next set of matches, Karmen Petrovic will take on Jaida Parker while Arianna Grace will compete against Jakara Jackson. One of these two matches will go down on next week’s episode of NXT.

