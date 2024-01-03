sportzwiki logo
  WWE NXT: Men's Breakout Tournament Winner Crowned at New Year's Evil 2024

WWE NXT: Men’s Breakout Tournament Winner Crowned at New Year’s Evil 2024

Arindam Pal
Jan 3, 2024 at 1:35 PM

WWE NXT: Men’s Breakout Tournament Winner Crowned at New Year’s Evil 2024

WWE NXT already has a women’s breakout tournament winner who’s waiting to cash in her opportunity for a championship shot. In addition, a men’s counterpart winner has also been crowned on last night’s New Year’s Evil which guarantees a future title shot to the winner.

WWE NXT hosted a New Year’s Evil edition this week which played host to the finals of the 2023 Men’s Breakout Tournament which concluded with former University of Alabama Track & Field star Oba Femi emerging victorious over Chase U’s Riley Osborne.

WWE NXT: Lyra Valkyria Retains At New Year’s Evil 2024 After Cash-In Attempt

WWE NXT: Oba Femi secures a future title shot at New Year’s Evil

As the match progressed on WWE NXT, Osborne picked up momentums with a drop-kick to Femi. He followed it up with a standing corkscrew and a running uppercut in the corner before delivering a shoulder to Femi’s midsection and ascending to the top rope. He went for a 450-Splash, but Femi moved out of the way.

Osborne then delivered a single-leg drop-kick and went for a Shooting Star Press off the top ropes only for Femi to get his knees up to send Osborne crashing into the mat. Femi ultimately delivered a powerbomb for the pin to win.

WWE NXT: Ex Universal Champion Makes Surprise Appearance At New Year’s Evil 2024

With this victory, Femi has now become the first Men’s Breakout Tournament Winner since 2021, which was won by former WWE NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes. After getting his debut victory over The Meta-Four’s Oro Mensah in April, Femi showed resiliency throughout the Breakout Tournament before emerging as the winner as a whole. The win has now secured him a title match opportunity as per his choice at any time that he wants.

WWE NXT: Lola Vice tried to cash in opportunity at New Year’s Evil

Before crowning the Men’s Breakout Tournament, WWE also held a Women’s Breakout Tournament earlier in 2023, which was eventually won by Lola Vice, who defeated Kelani Jordan in the tournament finals. Speaking of Vice, she appeared at New Year’s Evil with the hope of becoming the new WWE NXT Women’s Champion but that attempt ultimately failed.

In the opening match of the 2024 edition of New Year’s Evil, Lyra Valkyria defeated Blair Davenport to retain the WWE NXT Women’s Championship. Soon after that match was over, Lola Vice ran out and tried to cash in her title match opportunity only to be ambushed by Tatum Paxley.

lola vice

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

WWE NXT

