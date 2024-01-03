WWE NXT: Multiple Matches Announced For January 9 Episode

There will be no stop for WWE NXT after delivering a stacked New Year’s Evil episode, last night as they will now gear up for a Premium Live Event set for February in the form of Vengeance Day. That road begins with another loaded episode set for next week for which several matches have been confirmed.

During the special New Year’s Evil episode that aired this week from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, the first match for the upcoming show was announced between The Family taking on OTM, with the WWE NXT World Tag-Team Championships on the line. With OTM led by former Reginald gaining momentum, this bout is going to be a must-watch for the fans.

WWE NXT: Cora Jade vs. Gigi Dolin announced for next week

Another big match set for WWE NXT would be a battle between Gigi Dolin and Cora Jade. Since returning to TV, last month during Deadline PLE, the latter has been trying to make an impact by targeting the relevant female talents available in the locker room. The former Toxic Attraction member seems to be the next target for Jade.

During the special New Year’s Evil episode that has just passed by, Ava Raine who’s been acting as an official on WWE NXT, announced that the 2024 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament will begin next week on the January 9 weekly episode. As seen throughout the show, several teams then tried to enter the Dusty Classic tourney irrespective of the fact that they’re established tag teams in the division or had just entered the fray as newly joined forces. No official match was announced to kick off the prestigious tournament.

WWE NXT January 9 episode match card

– Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Begins: Duke Hudson & Riley Osborne, Axiom & Nathan Frazer, Baron Corbin & Bron Breakker, Edris Enofe & Malik Blade are confirmed to participate

– NXT Tag Team Championship Match: The Family (Tony D’Angelo & Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo) (c) vs. OTM (Bronco Nima & Lucien Price)

– Gigi Dolin vs. Cora Jade