The WWE NXT Championship will be on the line at the final NXT premium live event of the year, Deadline set for next month. The final lineup for the title bout will be declared next week following a number-one contender’s match for the top men’s title of WWE’s third brand.

On the November 11 episode of WWE NXT, the reigning champion Trick Williams called out Ridge Holland to the ring, but instead, Andre Chase came out. Chase said that he had unfinished business with Ridge and hence he wanted a rematch against Ridge. Ridge declined the challenge after coming out.

Chase then implied that he would put the entire Chase University on the line, but Ridge still declined the offer. Trick then interfered and stated that the two should face off next week and the winner will then go on to face him for the WWE NXT Title at Deadline. Ridge accepted the offer adding the further stipulation that after he wins, Andre Chase must close Chase University forever.

Last week at the WWE NXT 2300 episode, Trick Williams & Bubba Ray Dudley came up short against Ethan Page & Ridge Holland in a tag team match. It was Holland who pinned Trick in the bout to get included in the title picture.

More Iron Survivor Challenge qualifying matches will be there on next week’s episode of WWE NXT with the exact lineups yet to be confirmed. Giulia & Stephanie Vaquer defeated Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson in a tag team match, this week. But after the match, they wanted to go up against each other at Deadline. Jaida Parker also expressed her intention to be in the upcoming match.

WWE NXT November 19 episode match card

The next WWE NXT episode takes place on Tuesday, November 19 with the currently announced match card given as follows,

– NXT Championship number-one contender’s match: Andre Chase vs. Ridge Holland (Winner faces Trick Williams at Deadline for the title; Chase U must disband if Chase loses]

– Karmen Petrovic & Ashante Adonis vs. Brinley Reece & Dion Lennox

– Iron Survivor Challenge qualifying matches to continue