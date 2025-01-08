WWE NXT New Year’s Evil 2025 matched up to its name as multiple new champions and winners crowned on the show, last night. Taking place at the Shrine Expo Hall in Los Angeles, California, both the top titles changed hands on the show alongside a new Heritage Cup winner and also a new number-one contender for the women’s North American title.

Stephanie Vaquer defeated Kelani Jordan, Lola Vice & Cora Jade in a Fatal-4-Way match to become the new Number-One Contender for the WWE NXT Women’s North American Championship at the New Year’s Evil 2025 episode.

In the closing moments of the number-one contender’s bout on WWE NXT, Jade escaped a 450-Splash from Jordan by rolling out of the ring. This caused Jordan to crash into the mat and then fall straight into a spinning back-fist from Vice. Before Vice could try to cover Jordan, though, Vaquer dumped her through the ropes and then laid out Jordan with a package backbreaker for the win.

With this win, Vaquer will now challenge Fallon Henley for the WWE NXT Women’s North American Championship at a time and date still to be announced. Henley herself was also seen in action at New Year’s Evil as she, Jacy Jayne, and Jazmyn Nyx digested a loss to Shotzi, Gigi Dolin, and Tatum Paxley in a six-woman tag team match.

WWE NXT: Oba Femi Wins NXT Title At New Year’s Evil 2025 Episode

WWE NXT: New Heritage Cup winner crowned at New Year’s Evil

Lexis King also re-captured the Heritage Cup Championship after defeating Charlie Dempsey in a Sudden Death Rules Match on last night’s WWE NXT New Year’s Evil special. This match took place in a way where instead of multiple rounds, the first man to score the first pinfall or submission would be awarded the Cup.

King broke a submission hold and slammed his opponent to the mat. He then seemingly headbutted Dempsey in an accidental low blow as Dempsey went for a leapfrog. King then hit the Coronation for the win, officially becoming the WWE NXT Heritage Cup Champion.

Two weeks ago, William Regal attempted to give King a pair of brass knuckles as Regal hit King with them, then threw them to Dempsey. The referee ruled the match a DQ, and the cup was also rewarded to King. But WWE NXT GM Ava took the cup back from King as it couldn’t change hands via DQ.