“The Ruler” is your new WWE NXT Champion following the themed New Year’s Evil episode that went down from the Shrine Expo Hall in Los Angeles, California, last night. In the main event of the show, Oba Femi defeated Trick Williams (c) and Eddy Thorpe in a Triple Threat Match to win the NXT Championship.

Heading into the match, Thorpe was shown to have been apparently attacked backstage, but WWE NXT General Manager Ava didn’t believe the same lie twice, as he previously pretended to be attacked to be included in the title match in the first place. Henceforth, Ava ruled that the match would go ahead as planned. Both Trick and Femi made their entrance, but Thorpe was conspicuously absent in the early goings of the match.

There was a point when Femi almost had the three-count on Trick with the sit-out powerbomb, but it was then that Thorpe emerged and pulled the referee out of the ring. Femi then started hammering away at Thorpe in the ring. This allowed Trick to hit the Trick Shot, but only for a count of two.

Trick then had Femi scouted for the second Trick Shot, but Thorpe hit Williams with a steel chair using the No-DQ advantage allowing Femi to regain his momentums who ended up hitting the sit-out Powerbomb one last time to get the pinfall win on Trick and thereby clinch the WWE NXT Championship.

The opening match of WWE NXT Deadline 2024 back in December featured the Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge to determine the new Number-One Contender for the NXT Championship at New Year’s Evil and Oba Femi (3) defeated Wes Lee (1), Je’Von Evans (2), Nathan Frazer (1), and Ethan Page (2) to grab the latest bygone title match.

With Femi’s win, Trick Williams’ title reign with the NXT championship came to an end after 93 days. He defeated Ethan Page for the title during WWE NXT’s premiere show on The CW back on October 1.

Following this win, Femi exited the ring and met with Giulia on the stage, who also became the new WWE NXT Women’s Championship, earlier the night. Both of the new champions held their titles above their head to close the segment.