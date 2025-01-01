WWE NXT will kick off 2025 with a bang via the New Year’s Evil special episode, next week and it’s coming with a loaded match card. As seen on the final 2024 episode of WWE’s third brand, multiple new matches for the upcoming edition have been announced.

A week ago on WWE NXT, Charlie Dempsey was defeated in a controversial fashion by Lexis King over the Heritage Cup. As a consequence, King was ordered to defend the Cup against Dempsey under sudden death rules in next Tuesday’s episode by the general manager of the show, Ava.

During the Christmas Eve special episode of WWE NXT, King won the Heritage Cup by disqualification after interference from William Regal. The former GM of the show was also a part of the backstage segment where the rematch was announced.

A fatal-4-way will also go down on WWE NXT to determine the new number-one contender to the Women’s North American Championship as an aftermath of a backstage confrontation that went down on this week’s show. Stephanie Vaquer, Cora Jade, Lola Vice, and former Champion Kelani Jordan have been booked in this match to determine who will challenge the reigning champion, Fallon Henley, next.

Also, a highly personal rivalry will produce a massive six-woman tag team match on next week’s WWE NXT New Year’s Evil, as Fatal Influence (Fallon Henley, Jazmyn Nyx, and Jacy Jayne) will take on Shotzi, Tatum Paxley, and Gigi Dolin in a six-woman tag team match.

The match was officially confirmed during the December 31st episode of WWE NXT after weeks passed by on how Fatal Influence has been targeting Tatum Paxley with relentless bullying. However, Shotzi and Gigi Dolin recently made their returns to TV to even the odds for Paxley’s side.

WWE NXT New Year’s Evil 2025 episode match card

The 2025 edition of WWE NXT New Year’s Evil takes place Wednesday, January 7 at the Shrine Expo Hall in Los Angeles, California, and will air live as a special episode of WWE’s weekly television series NXT. The currently announced match card for the episode goes as follows,

– Triple Threat Match for NXT Championship: Trick Williams (c) vs. Oba Femi vs. Eddy Thorpe

– NXT Women’s Championship: Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Giulia

– NXT Heritage Cup sudden death: Lexis King vs. Charlie Dempsey

– NXT Women’s North American Championship number-one contender’s match: Stephanie Vaquer vs. Kelani Jordan vs. Cora Jade vs. Lola Vice

– Fallon Henley, Jacy Jayne & Jazmyn Nyx vs. Shotzi, Gigi Dolin & Tatum Paxley