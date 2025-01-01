A taped edition of WWE NXT aired last night from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, on New Year’s Eve. This edition served as the final edition before New Year’s Evil. Plus, the focus was kept on the bygone year, as WWE revealed the best matches, superstars, and multiple moments on NXT that stole the show.

Oba Femi expectedly appeared to be the Male Superstar of the Year, as he had a breakout year as WWE NXT North American Champion in 2024 where he got to cement himself as a top-tier superstar of the roster. Roxanne Perez claimed the Female Superstar of the Year award which only indicates the meteoric rise that she’s having in the women’s division.

Nathan Frazer & Axiom received the Tag Team of the Year on WWE NXT, solidifying their place as one of the standout teams of the division. Dijak vs. Josh Briggs vs. Oba Femi from Stand & Deliver won the Match of the Year award while the Wrestlemania weekend’s Stand & Deliver won the PLE of the Year award. Joe Hendry making his debut won the Moment of the Year award.

Interestingly, Hendry also appeared on last night’s WWE NXT via a video as he thanked the fans for making his surprise debut on the brand as a TNA wrestler. He ended the promo by reminding people that saying his name means anywhere, anytime, any show which further teased that he could be WWE-bound if and when his TNA tenure comes to an end.

It was in the final segment of the December 31 episode of WWE NXT that the Male Superstar of the Year award was declared after Oba Femi interrupted. Trick Williams came out to confront him while Eddy Thrope attacked Femi from behind as they further bumped into Williams. Thorpe then smashed the winner’s trophy into Femi’s head to end the show, holding the NXT Championship high above his head.

List of winners from WWE NXT year-end awards

Male Superstar of the Year: Oba Femi

Female Superstar of the Year: Roxanne Perez

Tag Team of the Year: Nathan Frazer & Axiom

Moment of the Year: Joe Hendry debuting on WWE NXT

Match of the Year: Oba Femi vs. Josh Briggs vs. Dijak (North American Championship at Stand & Deliver)