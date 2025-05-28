Stephanie Vaquer’s title reign with the WWE NXT Championship is over in the most shocking fashion on a weekly episode of NXT on The CW Network. After conquering solid threats like Jordynne Grace, Giulia, or Roxanne Perez in the past, she’s come up short against long-time NXT resident Jacy Jayne in a match outcome that was unthinkable for most of the WWE Universe members.

In the main event of the May 28 episode of WWE NXT, Jacy Jayne defeated Stephanie Vaquer (c) after interference from her Fatal Influence stablemates – Fallon Henley & Jazmyn Nyx to win the NXT Women’s Championship. After weeks of sharing beef, it was Henley, who paved the way for this mega title win of the former Toxic Attraction member.

As the match initially progressed, Vaquer dominated after sending Jayne crashing into Henley on the ring apron, following the former WWE NXT Women’s North American Champion’s attempt to provide a distraction. Vaquer followed it up by taking out Henley and Jayne on the outside with a dive from the top rope.

Taking the action back into the ring, Vaquer hit Jayne with the Devil’s Kiss and applied a submission hold around the ropes. Nyx distracted the referee from the other side of the ring, allowing Henley to kick Vaquer in the face. Henley pushed Vaquer back in the ring as Jayne hit her with a spinning right hand for the shocking WWE NXT Women’s Title change.

Jacy Jayne comments on her inaugural WWE NXT women’s title run

Jayne tweeted the following after her title win, sending a message to her doubters, “To everyone who ever doubted me, called me the third wheel, said I’d never make it…HAHAHAH!!!!!!!!!!!! Never doubt me again.”

This is the first time that Jayne has held a singles women’s title in her WWE NXT career. Previously, she became a two-time NXT women’s tag team champion alongside the now-ex-WWE Superstar Gigi Dolin during their time in the Toxic Attraction faction led by Mandy Rose.

Elsewhere, Vaquer’s first run with the WWE NXT Women’s Championship comes to an end, lasting around two months since the NXT Roadblock show in March. She was just coming off a successful title defense against Jordynne Grace at Battleground, this past weekend. Vaquer is also booked for a tag team match with Lola Vice against AAA stars Dalys and Chik Tormenta at the NXT-AAA World Collide show on June 7 in Los Angeles.